The Rhetoric of the Past Distracts Us from Deadly Attacks and Aggression

The turbulence unleashed by Trump has changed the international environment adversely for the pursuit of Indian national interest. The mindless tariffs imposed on friends and foes alike is bound to affect the rise of resurgent India. His plans to carve out the world into spheres of influence between three major powers has little space for India—the most populous nation on the planet and the fifth largest economy. MAGA doesn’t fit well with India First. The problem is even more complex where China is concerned. The border dispute and eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation with China can’t be wished away.

A lot of what comprises a large part of our exports to the US and Europe depends on what we import from China. The old saying ‘you can run with the hounds and hunt with hares’ has assumed particular relevance. India has for much too long been performing a precarious dance on the tight rope. Balancing its ties with Russia and the US. Now the game has changed to a trapeze without a safety net. One is expected to take a leap of faith into dark empty space and hope that someone whose face we can’t see will expertly catch us in his embrace, swinging back to safety.

The torment countless Indians are going through after Pahalgam slaughter of innocent tourists constraints them to ask in a shrill wail: How long will this go on? The real tragedy of Pahalgam is the exposure of India’s utter helplessness in stopping Pakistan from proving a sanctuary to secessionists and terrorists of all shades. The government in Pakistan, as always, has asked India to provide ‘credible proof ’ of Pakistan’s complicity in this gruesome terror strike. Earlier, whenever evidence has been shared it has been met with stubborn refusals. Cloaks-and-daggers operations are planned and executed with plausible deniability.