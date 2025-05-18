A Hymn for Silence in the Age of Pandemonium

If nothing else, the Age of Information has belched out a buttload of entitled blockheads who demand the most current news incessantly. In a world where data is disseminated at rapid-fire speed, this is entirely possible. Countries may go to war at vampiric hours cloaked under cover of darkness, speed and secrecy for all the good it does given that even children in the remotest corners of civilisation can follow the age-inappropriate content in real time with a smartphone and an internet connection via firsthand accounts and live videos that pop up within seconds on their Twitter or Instagram feeds from all possible angles and perspectives ranging from foot soldiers and victims to politicians and press personnel.

Opinions and counter-opinions are aired at breakneck pace in a voluminous outpouring guaranteed to blow up already besieged braincells filled to bursting with the information overload that needs to be processed and absorbed all the time, rendered at demented decibels. In fact, it is only a matter of time before AI appraises us of earth shattering events before they have actually occurred allowing humans to alter the course of history by worsening tragedies while clumsily attempting to avert them, making it even more newsworthy. Traditional media, struggling to stay relevant, doggedly emphasise expertise, accuracy and corroborated data from official sources while battling accusations that their integrity has been compromised and they are the drooling poodles of the rich and powerful on either side of the ideological divide. Even so, newspapers still show up on doorsteps, television news anchors rant on, though rendered redundant by OTT streaming services, and these as well as news websites are consumed by those relegated to dinosaur status. As for the rest, it is all about what has gone viral or is currently trending on social media.