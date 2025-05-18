From Rudra to Bholenath

Shiva, the ascetic form of the Hindu divine, has a long history. The Vedic Rudra (1000 BC) is distinct from the later Puranic Shiva (500 AD), who lives atop Mount Kailasa with his wife and children. The Vedic Rudra has a bow, not a trident. He shoots arrows at Prajapati Brahma. He destroys the yagna, when not invited. And he is given leftover offerings. But by the time of the Mahabharata, he is a powerful god invoked by Amba and Ashwatthama to help them destroy their enemies.

Ramayana tells for the first time the story of Shiva catching the Ganga river that descends from the sky on the locks of his hair. The Gudimallam linga shows a thickhaired man, probably an early form of Shiva, with a hunted wild goat in his hand. Clearly carved Shiva-linga started appearing around 2,200 years ago. The linga later was shown with one face, or four faces, as if the formless is taking form.

About 1,200 years ago, icons and aniconic forms of Shiva began to appear even in Vietnam and coastal Thailand and the island of Java, indicating the spread of a Pashupata cult. Kings invoked Shiva to become as powerful as him. Their capital was equated to the mountain abode of Shiva. The famous Chola temple of Brihadeshwara was built 1,000 years ago.