Seers should Address the Fraught Relationship between Humans

Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath recently announced that he has excommunicated Rahul Gandhi from the fold of Hinduism as he has committed sacrilege by insulting the sanatana dharma.

This raises some intriguing issues. Hinduism is a way of life and not a Roman Catholic sect of Christianity where someone born to the faith can be expelled from it. What about conversions? Loss of faith? A nonbeliever or an atheist has no place in Christianity or Islam.

Sahankaracharyas are not Popes though English journalists often use the shortcut to label them Pontiffs. The Adi Shankaracharya had established four muths that are again lazily translated as monasteries. Each muth was the seat of a Shankaracharya who presided over a peeth in a teerth, a place of pilgrimage. The Shankaracharya has no powers or authority over the principal shrine located in the teerth. The team of priests led by their chief supervises all the rites and rituals.