A May of Chaos, Peace and Resilience

“Why are most stars staying quiet about Operation Sindoor?” I was asked by the media. I was walking out of an interview. I remember the first article I wrote on you ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, Jiten, the podcast guy reminded me. When was it? Just after your cover page article claiming “India’s first supermodel” in a magazine. That was a couple of years before the blockbuster movie Aashiqui that made me a household name. At that time I was one of the first models to be followed by the media like I were a star. Stars in the galaxy haunt me, I had joked then. They are the only stars I know, I would smile. Now after the ‘Anu, what a long way you have come’, kind of interview, the media got wind that I was there. They awaited for me on the road outside a newspaper building. “I am proud of our nation,” I said, raising my collar of the steel gray dress I wore.