E-2024: Cursed by money, toxic talk and intoxicants

Religion is the opium of the people, Karl Marx wrote in 1843. It is the sigh of the oppressed creature, the heart of a heartless world, and the soul of soulless conditions, he added. That was at a time opium was highly valued for its medicinal purposes. What would he say now to opium and its modern variants being used as an electoral tool to keep the tyrannised creatures in control? For that, he would have to come to India, where he believed the ruin and devastation caused by British colonial rule was a terrible but necessary price for “the only social revolution ever heard of in Asia”.

What he would observe instead is total electoral inflation in India, where wooing the voters with intoxicants of various kinds has become the most effective way of ensuring victory. A fortnight ago, the Election Commission claimed that various government agencies had seized over Rs 9,000 crore in the form of cash, precious stones, drugs and liquor between March and the fifth phase of the general election. Over 53 crore litres of liquor was caught before it reached the targeted tipplers. The agencies recovered an average of Rs 100 crore per day in the form of black money, which was supposed to have been effaced because of demonetisation. By the end of the seventh phase, the amount seized is likely to cross a monumental Rs 10,000 crore, as against just Rs 3,500 crore during 2019 and barely Rs 1,000 crore during 2014. It would be the highest since the first Lok Sabha election in 1951-52.

If democracy is the greatest festival of them all, then political parties are also the biggest celebrants. EC data shows the cash recovered from all the states is just Rs 850 crore. But the value of drugs seized is a whopping Rs 4,000 crore. Liquor worth over Rs 800 crore was also seized by the law enforcement agencies. It means almost Rs 60 out of every Rs 100 confiscated by the EC was meant for bribing, drugging and intoxicating voters. If the official norm of the investigating institutions is to be believed, then cash and other goods worth Rs 80,000 crore escaped the agencies’ eagle eyes. Statistics do tell many stories. And the devil definitely lies in the details provided by the EC. What are mere numbers for the EC tell many stories about the economic, social and cultural identity of the states.