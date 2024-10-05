BJP hunts for an assertive new chief

Nature abhors a vacuum and vacuum abhors a limbo. After the BJP didn’t come anywhere near the 400 mark or get a majority in May 2024, the job of the party president is in limbo.

Though his term expired in June, JP Nadda continues in the catbird seat since the leadership is unable to agree on his replacement. Nadda is not just the interim party boss but is also a Union minister. Now that the TINA factor seems to apply to him, the party will have to quickly resolve the issue to offset the fragility of indecision in public perception.

The world’s biggest party, with myriad lawmakers and chief ministers, is beset with a talent famine. The halcyon days in power have indeed created a phalanx of successful administrators. When the BJP was in the opposition, there were four Vajpayees for one Atal or one Advani to fill their shoes as party chief. As the process for choosing its 12th president is underway, the ink hasn’t dried on many names.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

A leader who began his social service as an RSS swayamsevak at the age of 13 in 1972, Chouhan, now 65, appears to be the frontrunner. He has age, caste, credibility, experience and acceptability on his side. A three-time chief minister, he is an RSS darling and the least hated by the opposition. Affectionately called Mama in MP, he is a people’s man and easily accessible. His innovative welfare and developmental schemes made the BJP almost invincible in the state.

Hindutva has been the core principle of his governance. Both Vajpayee and Advani had identified him as a future leader and made him CM in 2005, and a member of the parliamentary board. Author of pro-farmer prosperity measures, he enjoys huge rural support. But his independent persona could be his liability.

Devendra Fadnavis

Associated with the Sangh Parivar for 35 years, the 54-year-old Maharashtra neta from Nagpur began political life in the ABVP. After coming to power in 2014, the talent-spotting Modi and Shah made Fadnavis, a Brahmin who was then 44, the second youngest CM of India’s richest state. Senior leaders like Nitin Gadkari and Gopinath Munde were ignored for his sake.

Fadnavis’s distance from any local group and proximity to his supreme bosses has made him a frontrunner. But he hasn’t handled any major national organisational work and has only marginal connect with the national cadres. His loyalty to Modi-Shah may not be enough to rocket him to the top.

Vasundhara Raje

The 71-year-old ex-royal may be down, but is definitely not out of the ring. Overruled by the high command from staking her claim to the chief ministership of Rajasthan for the third time, she is currently one of BJP’s national vice-presidents. Though her plug-in with the larger Sangh ecosystem is attenuated, the RSS leadership is positive, thanks to her late mother Vijaya Raje’s legacy.

Vasundhara has held numerous sensitive and important posts at the Centre, state and party. She is a two-time CM. A terrific orator, she is a nationally known face. If the BJP is looking for its first woman president, Raje’s seniority, experience and gravitas fit the bill. Her disadvantage is that she hasn’t handled any national responsibility that deals directly with the cadres. Moreover, she has kept a distance from the Modi-Shah combo, which has no love lost for her.