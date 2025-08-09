Trump’s 50% pain, India’s 100% gain

The paradox of power is that it burns the hands of those who mistake a mandate for a flaming sword. When a democratically elected leader like Donald Trump wields his mandate not as a trust but as a cudgel, slamming down sweeping tariffs to prop up the shimmering illusion of his ‘America First’ mirage, he does more than rattle rivals; he risks setting fire to the very foundations of his perverse economic dreamscape.

Trump’s terrible tariffs are a thunderbolt aimed at India’s economic heart. Pharmaceuticals ($12.2 billion), textiles ($8 billion), electronics, and automobiles—key pillars of India’s $74-billion US exports—face a 50 percent levy, potentially shaving more than 0.50 percent off the GDP, according to various estimates. The rupee, teetering at 87.95 to the dollar, amplifies the pain for India’s 400-million-strong middle class, whose purchasing power drives 50 percent of consumption.

Yet, in this storm lies India’s chance to reshape its destiny with audacious reforms that ignite demand, attract investment, and rival China’s manufacturing might. It requires a major reversal of economic model which places emphasis on supply. In fact, excessive supply hasn’t been able to create demand proportionally.

To spur demand, India’s middle class, burdened by a 30-40 percent income tax on earnings above Rs 15 lakh, needs urgent relief. Cutting the rate to 15 percent for incomes under Rs 15 lakh would lift disposable income by 12-15 percent, unlocking $50 billion in fresh consumption, according to Niti Aayog’s 2024 estimate. In rural India—where consumption grew just 4.5 percent in 2024 versus 6.2 percent in cities—direct cash transfers are essential. Expanding the Rs 2 lakh crore PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to provide Rs 5,000 a month to 100 million rural families could drive a 10 percent surge in rural demand, adding 0.5 percent to GDP. Such a bottom-up strategy would replace the failed trickle-down approach, which has poured Rs 1.45 lakh crore into corporate tax cuts since 2019 with little to show for it in jobs.