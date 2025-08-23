Vice presidency: A tarnished throne

In the pristine decades of the republic, Vice Presidents were chosen through consensus, embodying gravitas rather than grubby partisanship. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Zakir Husain, Gopal Swarup Pathak were all elevated unopposed, exemplars of equilibrium and erudition. But Indira Gandhi inaugurated the era of instrumentalism, preferring loyalty over legacy and compliance over conscience. Thereafter, caste, creed, and constituency became the metres of choice. The role has gained strategic importance precisely because the ruling regime increasingly sees parliament not as a forum for dialogue, but as an assembly line for legislation. As the successive governments bulldoze key bills through the Lok Sabha with brute majority, the Rajya Sabha has become the final frontier of democratic virtue. In such a context, the Vice President’s control over the Upper House becomes a tool of either suppression or salvation, depending on who occupies the chair. And herein lies the BJP’s motivation: a neutral arbiter would be a speed bump; a fellow traveller would be a catalyst.

The roster of Vice Presidents reads like a sociological syllabus: Brahmin, Dalit, Muslim, Lingayat, Jat, Kayasth, Kamma. Each election encoded a cultural calculus; each defeat disclosed a deeper dissonance—Shinde vs Shekhawat (Dalit vs Rajput), Heptulla vs Ansari (Muslim diversity vs Muslim diplomacy), Alva vs Dhankhar (Christian minority vs Hindu majoritarianism). Now, in 2025, the dialectic continues: Tamil saffron vs Telugu jurisprudence; Stalinist federalism vs Sangh centralism; Nehruvian conscience vs nationalist consolidation.

Equally revealing is the gallery of those who lost. And each contest tells a story. In 2002, the UPA chose Sushil Kumar Shinde, a prominent Dalit face from Maharashtra, to take on Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, a tall Rajput leader from Rajasthan and a BJP veteran. The contest laid bare the caste lines—with the Congress attempting to consolidate Dalit sentiment, while the NDA banked on upper caste dominance. In 2007, the NDA reversed the narrative: It fielded Najma Heptulla, a Muslim woman, against fellow Muslim Hamid Ansari, a career diplomat, vice chancellor, and someone with deep ties to academic and foreign service institutions. The choice was deliberate since NDA sought to project diversity while countering UPA’s institutional liberalism.

The trend continued in 2022, when the UPA put forward Margaret Alva, a senior Christian woman leader from Karnataka. The symbolism was unmissable—gender, minority, region were all bundled into one candidature. Alva faced Jagdeep Dhankhar, a Jat from Rajasthan and a known Modi loyalist. The result was emphatic: Dhankhar won by a margin of 346 votes. But the subtext was larger than the score line. The BJP had once again asserted control over the House of Elders. The caste equation, once used to balance representation, is now often used to divide and disrupt opposition unity.

In 2025, that story continues. The contest is layered. It pits a liberal legal mind against a loyal ideological worker. The South is at a crossroads: will Tamil pride accept a BJP man, or will Andhra loyalty bow before central diktats? The BJP has the edge in parliament and allies, even if reluctant, may toe the line. But the subtext is louder than the result. The symbolism of this contest—RSS vs Nehruvism, Tamil vs Telugu, and Stalin vs Sangh—is inescapable. The vice presidency is caught in the larger struggle between homogenisation and heterodoxy, between control and conscience. INDIA is banking on Sudershan Reddy’s regional identity to force a rift in the NDA ranks. Conversely, NDA expects the opposition’s hesitation about a conservative Tamil RSS man to split the secular camp. These are not candidates; they are chess pieces. The game is federal fragmentation.