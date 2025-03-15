Ailing Air India needs invasive surgery

In the new firmament of Indian independence, a new maharaja conquered the sky. Designed by Bobby Kuka, Air India’s immortal mascot with a twirling moustache and decorated turban was the country’s symbol for a welcome in the sky. Over the years, this glorious image became tarnished thanks to public-sector nepotism and indifference, accumulating total losses of Rs 70,000 crore, more than a king’s ransom. Then, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did what others before him had promised: unshackle the overweight maharaja from incompetence and loss.

The USP of royals is cachet. Air India, with over 17,000 employees, was taken over by one of Indian industry’s oldest maharajas—the Tatas. Everyone expected the king of the skies to get a shining new look and feel. Unfortunately, the reverse has happened. AI’s monarch became even more shabby, and as efficient and friendly as the purveyor of a roadside eatery. There is hardly a day when AI doesn’t face passengers’ wrath for mismanagement. From inadequate and horrendous in-flight services to technical faults, flight delays and arrogant staff, India’s premier airline is plagued with multiple malaises.

In his message to shareholders a year after taking charge company Chairman N Chandrasekaran wrote: “The team at Air India has been working hard to transform this ‘national institution’ into a ‘national inspiration’. So on behalf of the board, I would like to acknowledge their effort and that of fellow directors. Much has been achieved, but there is much more yet to be done. Expectations for the new AI are high, but the resolve, enthusiasm and focus on delivering burns bright.” But three years after the takeover, AI isn’t an inspiration but a source of melancholy.

As the new owners with a phalanx of crackerjack officials track the faultlines, many more surface with menacing celerity. Early this month, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was horrified to find that he had been allocated a broken seat. Chouhan isn’t known for angry outbursts; but he was so incensed that he even questioned the idea of handing over AI to the Tatas. He posted: “I had the impression that AI’s service would have improved once Tata took over its management, but it turned out to be my misconception. I don’t care about my discomfort while sitting, but it is unethical to charge the full amount from passengers and then make them sit on bad and uncomfortable seats. Isn’t this cheating the passengers?”