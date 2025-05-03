Canada elects, India reflects

In the annals of democratic theatre, few performances offer as much off-script intrigue as Canada’s recent federal election. Held amid a backdrop of global economic tremors and nationalist tremolos, the contest culminated in a narrow but consequential victory for Mark Carney—the suave technocrat-turned-Liberal Party leader—who now finds himself not just prime minister, but accidental protagonist in a geopolitical pas de trois with India and the US.

Carney’s ascent from spreadsheet sage to political steward is the stuff of Westminster whisperers. Dismissed until recently as an urbane interloper with the charisma of a mortgage bond, he confounded pollsters by securing 168 of 343 seats—as close to a majority as a later of mille-feuille, but sufficient for governance. His background at the helm of the Bank of England and Bank of Canada gave him a veneer of macroeconomic gravitas that proved irresistible to voters weary of populist pyrotechnics and ideological slapstick.

Canada’s 2025 vote was more than a domestic reset; it was a referendum on performative rage. The Conservatives, led by Pierre Poilievre, entered the fray with bombast, but exited in embarrassment. Poilievre’s penchant for polemic, flirtations with fringe ideologies, and a mystifying attempt to align with Indian Hindutva currents alienated the centrist masses. His campaign, once billed as an unstoppable juggernaut, became a cautionary tale of ideological indigestion. A party once poised for power found itself dining alone—at the kids’ table of Canadian politics, muttering about “freedom” while the adults passed policy.

But no political obituary is more poignant than that of Jagmeet Singh. The NDP’s telegenic but pro-Khalistani leader, long accused of serving as the diaspora’s grievance concierge, lost his own seat in Burnaby Central. His party, reduced from 25 seats to single-digits, also forfeited official party status for the first time since 1993. From power broker to political bystander, Singh’s fall is less a footnote than a full-throated repudiation of identitarian overreach.

Singh’s persistent tirades against India, including vocal advocacy for Khalistani separatism and a conspicuously theatrical outrage over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023 may have won applause in niche echo chambers—but proved electorally enervating. Canadian voters signalled a preference for peace over provocation, governance over grievance. For all his symbolic resonance, Singh failed the smell test of mainstream leadership. Burnaby didn’t just reject his politics, it uninvited him from the party.