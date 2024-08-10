The irony of freedom betrayed Sheikh Hasina

Freedom is the window to independence. Martyrs die upholding the cause of freedom so that successive generations can be independent of their enslaved past. Bangladesh, thanks to the Indian Army, got freedom from Pakistan, but did not gain independence from its former master’s legacy. Sheikh Hasina is a victim of that geopolitical and geo-religious contradiction.

Gratitude in politics is an absurd notion like an iOS app operating on a smartphone. Hence India, expecting gratitude from Bangladeshis for restoring their Bengali identity in Punjabi-dominated Pakistan is looking for hilsa in a Madurai fish market. More than 3,000 Indian soldiers died to free East Pakistan. Bangladeshi memory seems short enough to have forgotten their sacrifice and forgiven the murder of nearly three million of their own and the rape of over two lakh Bengali women by Yahya Khan’s soldiers.

Sheikh Hasina expecting laudation from Bangladesh’s youth for her father Mujibur Rahman’s role in giving them a country of their own is futile in the age of religious and nationalist revision. The quota vandals of Bangladesh, funded and orchestrated by Pakistan’s ISI and China, who pulled down Mujib’s statues are no Mukti Bahini. Hasina was not necessarily wrong in supporting a job quota for the children of freedom fighters and calling its detractors “razakars”. Many savage massacres and rape in East Pakistan were committed by razakars, who are denoted by the Bangladeshi government as collaborators of the invading Pakistani forces.

The irony of gratitude in politics is that virtue subverts itself in new circumstances. Philippe Pétain, the Lion of Verdun who defended France from Germany during WWI became a Nazi collaborator in WWII and murdered thousands of his countrymen. Mao was a hero who turned into a mass murderer. Communist Fidel Castro, who liberated Cuba from dictatorship, turned out to be a bigger tyrant than Batista, the man he overthrew. Mujib’s fall was his Socialist ideology, which led him to nationalise private businesses and industry like his idol Indira Gandhi did.