The Partisan burden of legislative umpires

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi called India the Mother of Democracy, he wasn’t kidding. The Brits got their Parliament only in 1707. Ancient India was far ahead; the Harappan civilisation had a democratic system 4,500 years ago. The Vedic period, too—Sabha and Samiti. But when Modi promised to rule by consensus, he could have been kidding. With two big allies as shadows, Modi owns Parliament, which is also the fiefdom of the Speaker and RS Chairman.

The self-destructive Opposition has colluded to impeach Jagdeep Dhankhar as Rajya Sabha Chairman: a first in Indian parliamentary history. The Opposition also knows the no-confidence motion will fail, since the NDA enjoys a majority in the Rajya Sabha, with the support of six nominated MPs. If by a miracle, it goes to the Lok Sabha for the nod, its survival chance is that of a chicken in a tandoor. However, the Opposition worthies are simply making a point: ‘Dhankhar is a partisan agent of the government’.

The post of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha is very powerful, technically even more than that of the elected head, who is accountable to the legislature. So is the Rajya Sabha Chairman’s. Together they are judge, jury and executioner of the Opposition’s parliamentary performance. Most global democracies keep the Speaker’s position sequestered from the needs of the governing party; some fail. In these very same democracies, parties vie to get their Speaker elected to enable motions to pass and break deadlocks. In some countries, by law the Speaker must tear up his party membership card to preserve the impartial role of his office.