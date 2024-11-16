Woke sustainability is unsustainable moral arrogance

It is time to wake up to Woke. A bigoted buzzkill movement that is taking over the world yelling, “We are better than you,” just like the Nazis told the Jews “We are superior to you,” and liberals tell those who don’t subscribe to their self-pitying newsletters that “We are superior to you.” Woke is a conscience collage of race, gender, LGBTQ+ rights, Islamophobia, identity politics and Leftist cancel culture. America excels in exporting moral eccentricities, and its fickle freight, wokeism, is deadlier than a Hellfire missile. Vegans, sustainability savants, ethical eaters and loutish Left liberals are woke, which is just an extreme form of attention-seeking in cut off jeans and handwoven kurtas.

The most bacterial word de jour is ‘sustainability’, another woke wonder. Sustainability is certainly a noble concept that stands against the depletion of natural resources and to protect the environment from corporate greed while ensuring a better, healthier life for future generations. And like all noble intentions it is a calamity of contradictions.

Only a small percentage of food can be called sustainable, and is available mostly in expensive urban stores while the average Indian farmer needs fertiliser to grow his crops: 63.92 million metric tonne of fertilisers were used in 2022-2023, since agriculture contributes about 22 per cent of the country’s GDP. Architects following the sustainability syndrome are mostly hip hypocrites, whose building processes consume around 40 per cent of the total raw material used and generate massive amounts of waste during extraction, transformation, construction and demolition; at the same time harvesting rainwater in the terrace garden’s koi pool with pretty panache.