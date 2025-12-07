Cheer the benevolent eye in your pocket

Rejoice, dear citizen, for the Indian government has bestowed upon you the greatest of modern luxuries: an officially sanctioned surveillance app pre-installed on every new smartphone. Some people receive free data, some get cashback, but we, the true inheritors of a vibrant democracy, get something far more precious: constant supervision. Sanchar Saathi! What a lyrical name for a surveillance app. It sounds less like software installed permanently on your phone and more like a gentle charioteer from some lost epic, guiding you through the cluttered dharma-yudh of notifications, battery anxiety and late-night doomscrolling. One almost forgets its real purpose: to sit quietly in the corner of your device like a polite librarian who nevertheless remembers every book you ever touched, borrowed, skimmed, or secretly adored.

Why complain? After all, isn’t surveillance simply parenting, but with national ambition? We are a country of 1.4 billion children prone to terrible habits like thinking independently, reading the wrong news, or expressing opinions not endorsed by the Ministry of Acceptable Feelings. A little digital monitoring is the Republic’s way of gently patting our head and saying, “Beta, we’re watching you. Always.” Comforting, no? And let’s admit it: who among us hasn’t wished for a guardian angel? Well, forget angels; this is a far more reliable celestial presence. Angels don’t sync your data in real time. Angels don’t geo-tag you with the accuracy of a Google Maps intern who skipped lunch. Angels also don’t file neat little behavioural profiles to ensure your next political thought is suitably patriotic. The new app, however, does all this out of pure national love. There’s also the efficiency angle. Look at how tedious life used to be. If the state wanted to know where you were, it had to rely on antiquated methods such as tower triangulation, CCTV footage, and, heaven forbid, human intelligence. Now, with a simple tap of an icon, all that red tape is gone. This is what ease-of-doing-business truly looks like. Imagine the conveniences! Lost your phone? Don’t worry, the government already knows where it is. Wondering if the traffic police spotted your illegal U-turn? Don’t worry, they saw it live. Can’t remember your own political leanings? Don’t worry, the app’s algorithm has already decided them for you and stored the update in the cloud. Privacy activists, of course, will make a fuss. They’ll mutter things like “consent,” “civil liberties,” and “why is my phone suddenly sending screenshots of my WhatsApp conversations to a server in Noida?” But these are overreactions from people who don’t understand the joys of being known—truly known—by the state.