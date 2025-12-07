Cheer the benevolent eye in your pocket

Rejoice, dear citizen, for the Indian government has bestowed upon you the greatest of modern luxuries: an officially sanctioned surveillance app pre-installed on every new smartphone. Some people receive free data, some get cashback, but we, the true inheritors of a vibrant democracy, get something far more precious: constant supervision. Sanchar Saathi! What a lyrical name for a surveillance app. It sounds less like software installed permanently on your phone and more like a gentle charioteer from some lost epic, guiding you through the cluttered dharma-yudh of notifications, battery anxiety and late-night doomscrolling. One almost forgets its real purpose: to sit quietly in the corner of your device like a polite librarian who nevertheless remembers every book you ever touched, borrowed, skimmed, or secretly adored.
Why complain? After all, isn’t surveillance simply parenting, but with national ambition? We are a country of 1.4 billion children prone to terrible habits like thinking independently, reading the wrong news, or expressing opinions not endorsed by the Ministry of Acceptable Feelings. A little digital monitoring is the Republic’s way of gently patting our head and saying, “Beta, we’re watching you. Always.” Comforting, no? And let’s admit it: who among us hasn’t wished for a guardian angel? Well, forget angels; this is a far more reliable celestial presence. Angels don’t sync your data in real time. Angels don’t geo-tag you with the accuracy of a Google Maps intern who skipped lunch. Angels also don’t file neat little behavioural profiles to ensure your next political thought is suitably patriotic. The new app, however, does all this out of pure national love. There’s also the efficiency angle. Look at how tedious life used to be. If the state wanted to know where you were, it had to rely on antiquated methods such as tower triangulation, CCTV footage, and, heaven forbid, human intelligence. Now, with a simple tap of an icon, all that red tape is gone. This is what ease-of-doing-business truly looks like. Imagine the conveniences! Lost your phone? Don’t worry, the government already knows where it is. Wondering if the traffic police spotted your illegal U-turn? Don’t worry, they saw it live. Can’t remember your own political leanings? Don’t worry, the app’s algorithm has already decided them for you and stored the update in the cloud. Privacy activists, of course, will make a fuss. They’ll mutter things like “consent,” “civil liberties,” and “why is my phone suddenly sending screenshots of my WhatsApp conversations to a server in Noida?” But these are overreactions from people who don’t understand the joys of being known—truly known—by the state.
Besides, privacy is an outdated concept, a leftover from a time when doors had locks and people wrote diaries instead of posting their deepest insecurities on Instagram Stories. Today, transparency is a virtue, especially when it’s one-way. And think of the data scientists! Without your location, contacts, browsing habits, and midnight shopping searches for gluten-free khakhra, how will they train the next generation of machine-learning models? Your data is a patriotic donation like blood, but renewable. In fact, this surveillance app could become the next great Make in India success story. Imagine the export potential! Other countries may soon line up, eager to purchase our innovation in “Seamless, Unskippable Citizen Observation.” China will applaud, Europe will clutch its pearls and Silicon Valley will regret not thinking of it first. There is something beautifully ancient about this modern monitoring. India, after all, has a proud tradition of watchers and whisper-gatherers. The Mauryan Empire had its gudhapurushas: spies with sandalwood on their wrists and secrets in their sleeves. Medieval courts employed poets who doubled as informants, trapping treason in tercets. By comparison, Sanchar Saathi is simply the 21st-century update to the same civic choreography: a spectral scribe in your pocket, silently chronicling your digital footsteps with dutiful devotion. The surveillance app is not about monitoring; it’s about nation-building. A country that watches together, grows together. And if, in the process, we feel a little less alone and a little more, ahem, supervised; well, that’s just the warm glow of democracy keeping us safe. And literature has always understood the allure of being watched. Not the dystopian, Orwellian gaze—let’s avoid that cliched spectre—but the subtler forms: the ever-curious Chorus of Greek tragedy, forever observing; the sentient walls of Hawthorne’s gloomy mansion; the watchful, world-weary narrators of Dickens who peer through London fog with knowing eyes. Even the Mahabharata had Sanjaya, the ultimate remote commentator, live-streaming the Kurukshetra war to a blind king—proof that Indians were pioneering high-resolution reconnaissance long before 5G.
So go on, unbox your new phone with pride. Swipe up to accept the terms you never read. Smile for the front camera; you never know who’s watching. And remember: if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear, except perhaps low battery, which is when surveillance becomes truly nationalistic, because even the government must wait.