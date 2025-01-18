Stare at your wife is to look into yourself

Whatever be the balance sheet of karma, corporate mergers and acquisitions are not the best metaphors for marriage. Marriage is a human contract with all the flaws and merits people are born and die with. You work on it, and at it, seven days a week, 12 months a year, all your life. For some it can be indentured servitude without overtime.

For others it is a leap of faith that can be taken on any day including Sundays, to land on an alien shore with a familiar ally beside and embark on a journey that reshapes and shapes them both. It is a rocky ride at times, racy at other times, and full of pleasant interludes; casting anchor and enjoying the sights. It involves the most famous four-letter word in the world. A man who cannot bear to stare at his wife is an unfortunate man indeed. As the poet wrote:

A youthful glow fades with the passing days,

Yet wisdom gleams in a thousand ways.

The laughter lines that crinkle around the eyes,

Tell stories of joy, where true beauty lies.

Poets believe that true beauty doesn’t fade like a marriage does jade. Dismissing a wife as something not to be stared at on Sundays is boorish. It suggests she is not worth looking at much. It is disrespectful to her and denigrates the speaker. It goes beyond the usual tropes of patriarchy and misogyny.

It reveals the emptiness in the lives of many powerful, successful people for whom only work is worship, because there is nothing else. It is a void they try to fill with Excel sheets, Zoom calls, PowerPoint presentations and air miles. It is an abyss which they try to bridge by courting powerful men and women who run the country: politicians, bureaucrats, diplomats, lobbyists and such like. They stare at nothing except into the abyss.

As Nietzsche said, if you stare at the abyss long enough it stares back. Don’t tempt fate, dear tycoon, lest your wish comes true someday.