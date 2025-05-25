The BJP’s Dream Congress: A Global Outreach Irony

Let’s not ignore the BJP’s own motley picks. Along with articulate spokespeople like Baijayant Panda and leaders like Daggubati Purandeswari, went the ideologue brigade: Nishikant Dubey, who once tried to oust Tharoor from the IT panel for asking real questions, and Tejasvi Surya, whose Twitter timeline reads like a recruitment manual for the culture war. But the real cherry on this diplomatic sundae? MJ Akbar, once star editor, Congress MP, and now Modi fanboy; a minister sacked in 2018 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during India’s #MeToo reckoning. Sending him is like the Vatican channelling Nero to explain celibacy. And yet, the most telling thing isn’t what India is saying abroad. It’s what Modi is saying at home by choosing his own version of the Congress: not the fawning courtiers of 24 Akbar Road, but the fiercely independent, mildly rebellious, internationally respected Congressmen who dare to be more than yes-men. It is the BJP, not the INC, that articulates a coherent Nehruvian worldview to foreign powers. Modi, who strips their party of power at home, then dispatches their best minds abroad. The BJP has not only absorbed India’s diplomatic voice—it has ghostwritten the Opposition’s biography.

As Congress stumbles between nostalgia and nihilism, the BJP is doing something remarkable: reshaping the Opposition while controlling the narrative. In the battle of global perception, the government is not just speaking for India—it’s speaking for the Congress too. And, with exquisite irony, doing a far better job of it. Who knew that in order to be the perfect Congressman, you had to be chosen by Narendra Modi?