June 26, 2024: Golden Jubilee of the Blackest Day

“Government can kill — court is helpless”

Under the proclamation of Emergency on that fateful night, Indira suspended all fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 — freedom of speech, right to equality and also the right to life and liberty. As many as 1,11,000 people were place under preventive detention by invoking MISA. After 11 different high courts ruled that detention is illegal if grounds are not disclosed, the matter came to the Supreme Court.

The central issue before the Supreme Court was whether the right to life, too, remained suspended during Emergency. Indira’s Attorney General Niren De told the court that so long as the Emergency was in force, no citizen could move the court to enforce the right to life and personal liberty. Justice H R Khanna confronted Niren De, asking whether, in view of his submissions, there would be any remedy “if a police officer because of personal enmity killed another man?” Without batting an eyelid, Niren De shamelessly said, “there would be no judicial remedy even in such a case — of murder — so long as the Emergency lasts.” De further said, “It may shock your conscience, it shocks mine, but consistent with my submission, no proceedings can be taken in courts of law on that score.”

For asking this question and dissenting against Emergency, H R Khanna was superseded by Indira Gandhi in the appointment of the Chief Justice of India. Even as Khanna condemned the Emergency, one judge shamelessly praised the Emergency as the vision for “diamond-hard, diamond-bright future” for the country and another without shame asked what is the grouse when all arrested leaders were being well-looked after in jails with “maternal care”. The Supreme Court bent and accepted the Indira government’s position that during Emergency dictatorship, even if the government murdered an innocent, the courts would be helpless.