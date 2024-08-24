BJP’s Maha quest: Future haunted by the past

It was the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly polls in 2014. Devendra Fadnavis, the face of the BJP’s campaign, was at a conference hosted by a news channel. The large screen behind him played the now-famous video clip where Fadnavis promised when the BJP came to power “Ajit dada chakki peesing, peesing and peesing”.

It was a smart blend of Bollywood and politics. I asked Fadnavis if he had seen Sholay, in which Veeru and Basanti were eventually betrothed. To the ‘what if’ question, Fadnavis laughed and said it would be better to be a bachelor. The video has since led a charmed viral existence. It has also come to symbolise the past that haunts the future of the BJP in Maharashtra.

If a week is a long time in politics, 10 years would qualify for an era. The BJP’s journey of the past decade illustrates the perils of short-termism in politics. In a series of misadventures, the party surrendered the anti-corruption plank, engendered mistrust among allies, eroded credibility with break-and-make transitions, and stands accused of ragtag opportunistic politics.

Stalled leader: The BJP’s successful campaign in 2014 was built around personality and a promise. The slogan was, “Delhi mein Narendra, Mumbai mein Devendra.” Fadnavis was convivial, yet aggressive and radical in his approach - following a fire at the Mantralaya in 2012, he petitioned the police to file an FIR against the sitting chief minister. By 2019, Fadnavis had carved a stature, triggering envy. The image seems to have lost its way. In 2024, Fadnavis appears to be at odds and often at war within the party, seen as ‘one man against Rome’.