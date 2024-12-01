At the root of slowdown: It’s politics, stupid

The murmurs and fears echoing in living rooms, bazaars and C-suites for weeks and months have come home to roost.

All is clearly not well with the economy.

On Friday, the ministry of statistics informed India that GDP growth in the July-September quarter, at 5.4 percent, has fallen from 8.1 percent in the same period last year—the slowest in nearly two years. Gross value addition (GVA), at 5.6 percent, is lower than nominal GVA of 8.1 percent.

Yes, it is still the fastest growing large economy, but the economy is growing well below its potential. Given India’s demography, this entails risks in the medium and long terms, and carries political implications.

The reality of a slowdown has been manifest in high-frequency data on consumer demand visible across sectors and corporate earnings which, by one estimate, have hit a four-year low. Indeed, a study by Motilal Oswal suggests Nifty earnings may be dismal and grow by a modest 5 percent this year. Worsening the picture is a steady erosion in urban wages impacting consumption.

Data points, though, didn’t shake or stir the nation’s money manager. The Reserve Bank of India on October 9 recorded that growth was slower in the first quarter, but asserted that GDP growth in the second quarter would touch 7.2 percent. This column—in a copy titled ‘Scent of a Slowdown’—had observed that the forecast would be challenged.

As per the RBI, real GDP growth for 2024-25 was projected at 7.2 percent. At the halfway mark, GDP growth stands at 6 percent and the strike rate required to achieve the forecast is challenging, to say the least.

The granular details of the slowdown are stark.