Trump triggers trade-offs in Geopolitics

It was 8 pm in Beijing, 5:30 pm in the evening in New Delhi, 3 pm in Kazan in Russia and 8 am in Washington DC. The world paused to register the headline moment flashing across screens, as the leaders of two nations accounting for a third of humanity met.

It was the first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping after five years of conflict triggered by China’s expansionism. It is early days to assess if the thaw will last and deliver - on the face of it, the two countries agreed on a patrolling arrangement along the Line of Actual Control and have talked about talking to reduce tensions.

The big question is what caused the change in China’s approach considering that the “deal” was on the table for over four years. The answer is embedded in a confluence of circumstances. The deterioration in the state of the Chinese economy juxtaposed on the plausibility of a possible second Trump presidency.

The risk of Trump II is real for China. Barring post-Covid 2021, its GDP growth has not crossed the 7.9 percent recorded in 2012, the year Xi took charge. Data shows China’s economy grew at 4.8 per cent in the first nine months of this year and growth in the third quarter was the slowest in six quarters. The worsening state of real estate has afflicted consumption and employment.

This week saw 3.2 million of young Chinese apply for 39,700 government posts. Hope rests on manufacturing capacity which accounts for a fourth of its GDP. But to monetise this, China needs markets- India’s imports netted USD 101 billion in 2023-24.