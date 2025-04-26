Trump 2.0: 100 days of vicissitude and chaos

Trump is not the apprentice he seemed to be in 2016. He arrived with executive smarts and a submissive legislative party. As Speaker Mike Johnson observed, “Everybody wants to be on this train, and not in front of it.” Unconstrained by convention, DJT issued 139 executive orders and deployed national emergency powers.

Definitions matter.

While 12 states have gone to court, a study by Brennan Center shows Trump can access 137 laws to propel his agenda and that standby powers do not expressly require a declaration of war.

The US president is unruffled. He has declared a national emergency on energy for exploration, refining, production and generation capacity.

Invocation of the Alien Enemies Act has had a chilling effect on migration. Use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for imposing tariffs on most countries and an island of penguins has upended global supply chains. Unsurprisingly, corporate America is either lowering guidance or ditching them altogether as companies pull back investments.

The response to his actions is, predictably, binary. Trump is doing everything he said he would. Indeed, he recently observed in an interview, “What I’m doing is exactly what I’ve campaigned on.”

That has not muffled the gasps or dampened the shocks.

To paraphrase Daniel Kahneman, the ability to predict the future trajectory of Trump 2.0 is undermined by the ease with which the navigation of Trump 1.0 is explained.

Of course, not everything has panned out as he promised.

On the campaign trail, he claimed he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours. It is now 97 days. Russia has rejected his peace proposal, which his friend Boris Johnson trashed this week. Meanwhile, Russia continues to bomb Kyiv, forcing him to post “Vladimir, STOP!” on his Truth Social platform.

Peace in Gaza is elusive as he urges Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the devastated strip. Greenland has rebuffed the Trumpian idea. On Canada, Trump told Time magazine that he is “not trolling. I say the only way this thing really works is for Canada to become a state.” The assertion helped Liberals led by Mark Carney ahead of the Conservatives in the ongoing campaign.

The tariffs plan itself is wobbling astride whims and worries. The imagery is less reflective of the art of the deal and more about the art of the spiel—about bombastic claims.

Yes, there is talk about deals with India, Japan and Korea—these are most likely agreements of understanding as Bessent puts it, which is a euphemism for agreeing to meet again. The theme of encircling China is sputtering. China has warned its trading partners and countries are wary of the costs of choosing between the two largest economies.