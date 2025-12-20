MGNREGA to G-RAM-G: Pious promises, poor performance

The debate in parliament symbolised the poverty of reflection, ideas and arguments. The opposition tripped on the trap of soundbites and faith-baits. The BJP-led NDA regime titled the new law VB-G-RAM-G to consolidate its base and rile the opposition. The tactic worked as rhetoric precipitated around removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name and use of the lord’s name. Visibly and vividly, the narrative on form overwhelmed the imperative to debate substance.

Union ministers harp that the scheme was haunted by corruption. Just this week, Comptroller and Auditor General Sanjay Murthy observed there were serious gaps in the direct benefit transfer system. That said, the last complete audit of MGNREGA by the CAG was in 2013, followed by audits for Punjab in 2021 and a review of social audit units in 2016. It isn’t as if the opposition demanded audits or raised the question, nor was hard data presented in parliament. Taxpayers, who fund the Rs 10-lakh-crore scheme, are unaware of the magnitude of corruption beyond the sloganeering.

Typical of India’s welfare schemes, MGNREGA too was haunted by flaws of design and implementation. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development has persistently questioned why workers were being paid (Rs 200 and less) lower than the minimum wage. Tragically, almost annually, the committee flagged piling unspent allocations and unpaid dues to workers in what is a demand-driven fall-back option. In August 2025, the committee asked why Rs 12,219.18 crore was lying as unpaid wages—that is roughly 14 percent of the current year’s allocation for MGNREGA.

Will the new avatar of the rural employment scheme deliver where the old one flailed? Soon after the Poor Law Amendment of 1834 in Victorian England, Charles Dickens observed in Oliver Twist, “There are books of which the backs and covers are by far the best parts.” In public policy design, the past is often the prologue. The VB-G-RAM-G law promises 125 days of employment per rural household, as against 100 days under MGNREGA. The track record for the past five years ranges between 52 and 48 days. In 2024-25, just 40 lakh households of the 5.78-crore who worked completed 100 days of employment.