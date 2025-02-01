Budget goes big, growth hinges on hope

Go big, or go home. It’s a mantra often chanted by American sports teams facing an uphill challenge on the field.

Context is critical for politics and public policy. GDP growth was stalling as investment was slower and consumption was trending lower. In the political amphitheatre, the mentors of the Sangh parivar had come to realise that the core constituency backing the BJP was losing hope, triggering worries of diminishing allegiance. In an astute alignment of politics and economics, the Modi government signalled a strategic shift in approach to propel the economy.

Budget 2025-26 has “gone big”, and pinned its hopes on the private sector with repeated mentions of the middle class to boost growth through consumption. Thus far, the BJP-led NDA 3 regime invested its trust and resources in government-led capital expenditure to drive growth. In a significant pivot, the government has loosened the purse strings of the exchequer to make more money available to the people. The evangelists in government, it would seem, have changed their parish.

The instruments of enabling private consumption include an interesting mix of an overhaul of tax rates and change in collection processes. It has slashed income tax rates—deploying the rebate card, the government has made income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free (Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers) and changed the rates to create an additional slab, freeing up to around Rs 1 lakh in the hands of the taxpayer. The cuts will cost the exchequer around Rs 1 lakh crore and comes without any dent on the ambitious plan to trim the fiscal deficit to 4.4 percent of GDP. It is manifest that expectations of the surplus transfer from the RBI—Rs 2.10 lakh crore in 2023-24—bridge the gap.