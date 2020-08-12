STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

E-commerce booms as more shoppers go online

The company said nearly one lakh sellers received orders, and it is estimated sales surpassed Rs 4,000 crore.

Published: 12th August 2020 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2020 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

E commerce, online shopping, retail stores

The big-selling categories have been smartphones and consumer electronic products. (Representational Image)

If there is one segment of the economy that is booming, it is e-commerce. Amazon, which has just completed its Prime Day sales, has claimed the value of goods that were delivered via online shopping surpassed its last year’s Diwali sales on a per-day comparison. The company said nearly one lakh sellers received orders, and it is estimated sales surpassed Rs 4,000 crore. Competitor Flipkart, now owned by Walmart, made its own splash with its ‘Big Savings Day Sale’ from August 6 to 10, offering both deep discounts on individual products as well as deals on bundled packages.

The big-selling categories have been smartphones and consumer electronic products. Fashion wear has been booming on platforms such as Myntra that held its ‘End of Reason Sale’ in June. The lockdown and the fear of physical contact has changed many traditional shopping habits. In the beginning, e-commerce was delivering only essentials and pharma products, but as the government signalled the opening up of the economy from June, the product base on  e-commerce sites expanded exponentially.

Amazon India’s CEO Amit Agarwal claims his paid subscribers have more than doubled and that 65% of his new subscribers were not from the Top 10 cities, showing an expanding base of e-retail shoppers. Initially, the supply lines and production were disrupted; but the e-retailers, as the pandemic wore on, quickly got their act together. Shopping trends now indicate it is not only the more expensive electronic goods and smartphone shoppers who are hooked to online ordering, but it is the daily necessity of groceries, and even the demands of gaming and entertainment that have moved online.

Of the approximate Rs 5.6 lakh crore the annual retail business generates, currently e-retailers account for only 3.5%. That’s a huge headroom for growth for those entrepreneurs who are smart enough to exploit the opportunity. The pandemic has created its own fears. Even after shopping malls have opened in many cities, there is hardly any footfall. All the pointers are in the direction of a growing preference for safe and hygienic shopping options. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
E-commerce Amazon Big Savings Day Sale
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp