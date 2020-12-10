STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

KCR’s plans to tackle a rising BJP in Telangana 

Attack, as they say, is the best form of defence. More so against a BJP that is emerging as a formidable force that can simply not be wished away.

Published: 10th December 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

The rude jolt the TRS received in the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections seems to have brought Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao back to the drawing board to plan new strategies to stop the onward march of the BJP.

One of the prongs of his graduated counterattack on the ruling NDA at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to throw his weight behind the agitating Punjab farmers, who are demanding the repeal of three contentious new farm sector laws that were rushed through at the speed of light—by parliamentary standards.

Attack, as they say, is the best form of defence. More so against a BJP that is emerging as a formidable force that can simply not be wished away. Time was when KCR had the comfort of a non-existent opposition, as he successfully inflicted a death by thousand cuts on the state unit of the Congress. That’s history. By and by, the BJP is occupying the space vacated by the grand old party.

A couple of days before the GHMC polls, KCR gave a veiled warning to the BJP while addressing a public meeting that he would have to play Delhi politics if they continued to indulge in galli (local) politics, implying forging an anti-BJP front at the national level.

In jest, he also wondered why so many BJP heavyweights were landing in Hyderabad to take on a CM who was essentially skinny. The underlying message of course was that he is stronger than all the BJP leaders put together.

KCR’s fear of reverses in the GHMC polls came true when the BJP delivered an iron-fisted punch on the TRS and is now getting ready to expand its sphere of influence in the next Assembly elections in 2023.

The TRS’ immediate goal is to win the elections to two graduate seats in the Legislative Council, polls to Warangal and Khammam municipal corporations, and the by-election for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat. To paint the BJP as the primary adversary, KCR has already distanced his party from it, keen as he is on shedding the earlier image of going soft on the Centre. The saffron party in Telangana is no longer a toy he can play with.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR K Chandrashekhar Rao TRS BJP Telangana GHMC elections
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp