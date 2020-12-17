STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Need to find quick resolution to farmers’ agitation

At the end of each day, all that both sides do is address each other through the media that they are ready for talks.

Published: 17th December 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for 21 days on the trot, causing closure of several routes.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for 21 days on the trot, causing closure of several routes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

As the farmers’ protest entered the 21st day on Wednesday, there appears to be no end to the deadlock over the new farm laws. Neither the government nor the farmers are ready to concede any ground on the core demand, that is the repeal of the laws. At the end of each day, all that both sides do is address each other through the media that they are ready for talks.

In the meantime, the protest and road blockade are beginning to take a toll. There has been no toll collection in Punjab since October 1 as the farmers have opened the gates, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 3 crore daily to the National Highways Authority of India. Punjab itself is suffering, with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying the state could lose Rs 40,000 crore in revenue.

The security angle cannot be downplayed either as inimical forces can take advantage of the crisis.
Whether the new laws will benefit the farmers, free them from the yoke of middlemen or favour corporates is a matter of debate. But the agriculture sector is badly in need of an overhaul. The government is saddled with a burgeoning subsidy bill and a huge foodgrain surplus.

The excess buffer stock either gets eaten by rats or rots in the rain. This cannot be exported either as international prices are far lower. From the farmers’ perspective, income has remained stagnant, if not declined, as prices are no longer remunerative. Agriculture price fluctuation has only made things worse for them. The income gap between farmers and non-agricultural workers has also widened to over `1.5 lakh, making farming no longer an attractive job option.

Many are flocking to cities in search of a livelihood, putting pressure on urban centres. So there is a crying need for structural reforms. Many governments, including those led by the Congress, have attempted to reform the sector. Several expert groups, too, have advocated change. Given this dire need, it is time to break the deadlock. The onus lies more on the Centre than the agitating farmers. Government representatives have often said they don’t have any ego. Now is the time to show they really mean it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
farmers protest Farm Laws
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp