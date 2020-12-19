STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Another tactical shift in K Chandrashekar Rao's position?

During electioneering, the TRS went for the BJP leaders’ jugular and KCR had even said that he was at war with the saffron party.

Published: 19th December 2020 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao

TRS president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo| EPS)

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has a political reason for everything he does. But breaking his code is difficult. Immediately after the bitterly fought Hyderabad municipal elections and his party’s support for the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmers, KCR undertook a sudden trip to Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and a couple of other ministers.

What was the agenda? The argument that it was a government-to-government meeting does not cut much ice with anyone. Unlike in the past, the Chief Minister’s office merely released pictures of the meetings without any official note. During electioneering, the TRS went for the BJP leaders’ jugular and KCR had even said that he was at war with the saffron party.

Further, since KCR and his ministers not only supported the ongoing farmers’ agitation but also participated in the bandh, it was expected that he would pay a visit to the agitating farmers at Delhi’s gates. But that did not happen, perhaps indicating a change in his thought process. The sudden and rather secretive visit appears to have had a jarring effect on both the TRS and BJP cadre since they were preparing for a showdown in the upcoming two municipal corporation elections and bypoll for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat.

It also gave rise to speculation that the two parties would go for each other’s throats in the state while being pally at the national level. Whether or not a mutual understanding is cooking is not known as of now, but as politics is always about friendship of convenience, there would surely be a give and take if it takes shape.

The speculation is that he may have requested the BJP’s top leaders to ask the state leadership to slow down in return for any help to the party at the national level, either by chipping in with MPs in Parliament if the need arises or splitting anti-BJP votes at the national level with an anti-BJP and anti-Congress front, an idea KCR tosses around frequently. The Telangana CM had earlier announced that he would organise a conclave in Hyderabad in December with like-minded non-BJP national and regional party leaders. Will he? Watch this space.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR K Chandrashekar Rao Telangana
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp