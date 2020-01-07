Home Opinions Editorials

JNU violence: No place for brutality in Universities

Campuses around the world, and here in India, have routinely risen in protests, sometimes in carnivalesque enthusiasm, sometimes filling a vacuum in politics.

Published: 07th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh

JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

Where do we look for safety? When libraries of universities are no longer pristine zones of silence, when mobs can enter women’s hostels inside campuses? That too with the police force watching on as enablers, being agent provocateurs, or itself acting as a rogue militia let loose on citizens, young and old.

Campuses around the world, and here in India, have routinely risen in protests, sometimes in carnivalesque enthusiasm, sometimes filling a vacuum in politics. Student politics is its own folklore. From our prime minister, who cut his teeth in politics during the Navnirman Andolan in Gujarat, to the late Arun Jaitley during the Emergency in Delhi University, they have all been there. Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee too has seen the inside of Tihar, as a protesting JNU-ite. In fact, student movements—whether on internal institutional matters or on broader issues—are as old as the university system. There’s no democracy or nation that has not seen young minds rise up in agitation: for civil rights, against war, fighting dictatorships. Does that mean universities should be disbanded? Or tamed into producing thoughtless robots?

Crackdowns on student movements too are global. Hong Kong now, Tiananmen Square back in the day. But not such brutality in a democracy, on students asking for a rollback of a fee hike that many from the underprivileged sections cannot afford. It’s up to the administration to reduce or temper the areas of confrontation. If the idea is to shut down non-science faculties and make higher education more classist, there exists a legitimate ground for dissent. Masked goondas roaming freely in campuses with sticks and iron rods, beating up boys and girls and their teachers, causing bloodshed in front of a mute police, is unheard of. Whatever the politics of it, the JNU V-C has entirely failed in his administrative duties, and would be better eased out.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU JNU violence ABVP
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp