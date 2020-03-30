STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Massacre signals sinister Pak game is afoot in af

But the timing was horrendous as geopolitical games are not uppermost on the minds of the global community, occupied as they are in finding solutions to the scourge of the novel coronavirus.

Published: 30th March 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

The despicable suicide attack by the Islamic State-Khorasan on a gurdwara in Kabul last week killing 25 people, almost all of them members of the local Sikh community, was a message to both India and the international community that is exiting strife-torn Afghanistan for good. But the timing was horrendous as geopolitical games are not uppermost on the minds of the global community, occupied as they are in finding solutions to the scourge of the novel coronavirus. Kabul, too, is struggling with the virus outbreak. Media reports of a Keralite from Kasaragod being one of the suicide bombers added a chilling edge to the massacre. He is said to be a shopkeeper who escaped the NIA dragnet in 2016 and fled to Afghanistan along with 15 others. 

If the claims are validated, he would be the Islamic State’s second Indian suicide bomber.While the IS was routed in its founding countries of Iraq and Syria, the IS-K is fairly robust in Afghanistan. Perhaps by design, the Khorasan has former members of Pakistan’s Taliban within its leadership. The attack on Sikhs apparently is part of the outfit’s agenda of ethnic cleansing. Sikhs used to freely intermingle and identify themselves with Afghanistan, but their population is now thinning.

With the bloodbath coming barely weeks after the US signed a peace accord with the Taliban, the IS-K also seems to have signalled to India that it is in its cross hairs. India developed significant interests in Afghanistan over the years while outsourcing its security concerns to the US. The Indian establishment is already seeing the Kabul attack as the beginning of Pakistan’s proxy war in neutral territory. One of the talking points between the US and the Taliban at Doha ahead of the deal was to wipe out the IS-K together. The US has since started limited joint missions with the Taliban against the outfit. The Kabul attack could thus be a message to the US of the IS-K’s ability to hurt the former’s allies if pushed to the wall. In sum, it is bad news for India, which needs to quickly reset its game.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp