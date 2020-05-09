STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Vizag gas leak: Bring in comprehensive chemical safety policy

The official apparatus, the Andhra police in particular, rushed to the rescue of the people when none dared venture into the contaminated region.

Published: 09th May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

GVMC staff spraying sodium hypochlorite solution in Venkatapuram and other villages surrounding LG Polymers plant in Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

The styrene gas leak at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam has come as a rude shock to a state and country battling the coronavirus and staring at what could possibly be the worst economic crisis in living memory. Rude is indeed a mild term. It was worse, for no one had seen such mind-numbing visuals of people collapsing on the streets. Vizag, otherwise known for its peaceful environs, is no stranger to industrial accidents. It had seen several, home as it is to scores of industrial units. Nonetheless, the psychological impact of the gas leak is deeper than any, evoking comparisons with the Bhopal gas tragedy. Fortunately, though approximately 1,000 people were exposed, the toll is fewer than feared.

The official apparatus, the Andhra police in particular, rushed to the rescue of the people when none dared venture into the contaminated region. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the victims and ordered an inquiry. The rapid response is appreciated. However, both the Central and state governments need to do much more if we are to put an end to disasters like this. Calling for a safety audit every time a tragedy strikes has become the norm. From what we know so far, LG Polymers doesn’t have environmental clearance and had dodged it, splitting hairs over rules.

What this makes clear is that we need to operationalise the National Plan on Chemical Safety. It has been hanging fire since 2008. It is unbelievable that no single legislation has been made for the chemical industry that is worth $163 billion. As per the Hazardous Waste Inventory Report 2016-17, there are 56,350 industrial units that produce 7.7 million tonnes of hazardous waste every year. Experts say India doesn’t even have an inventory of the chemicals being used.

The Centre must not leave it to the mandarins to dilly-dally over whether to include chemical and petrochemical sectors in an integrated policy. Bring in a comprehensive act akin to the one in the European Union as suggested by experts. The sixth largest producer of chemicals in the world can’t afford lethargy. Enact, and enforce without further delay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Gas Leak Vizag Gas Leak LG Polymers
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp