Vizag gas leak: Bring in comprehensive chemical safety policy

The styrene gas leak at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam has come as a rude shock to a state and country battling the coronavirus and staring at what could possibly be the worst economic crisis in living memory. Rude is indeed a mild term. It was worse, for no one had seen such mind-numbing visuals of people collapsing on the streets. Vizag, otherwise known for its peaceful environs, is no stranger to industrial accidents. It had seen several, home as it is to scores of industrial units. Nonetheless, the psychological impact of the gas leak is deeper than any, evoking comparisons with the Bhopal gas tragedy. Fortunately, though approximately 1,000 people were exposed, the toll is fewer than feared.

The official apparatus, the Andhra police in particular, rushed to the rescue of the people when none dared venture into the contaminated region. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the victims and ordered an inquiry. The rapid response is appreciated. However, both the Central and state governments need to do much more if we are to put an end to disasters like this. Calling for a safety audit every time a tragedy strikes has become the norm. From what we know so far, LG Polymers doesn’t have environmental clearance and had dodged it, splitting hairs over rules.

What this makes clear is that we need to operationalise the National Plan on Chemical Safety. It has been hanging fire since 2008. It is unbelievable that no single legislation has been made for the chemical industry that is worth $163 billion. As per the Hazardous Waste Inventory Report 2016-17, there are 56,350 industrial units that produce 7.7 million tonnes of hazardous waste every year. Experts say India doesn’t even have an inventory of the chemicals being used.

The Centre must not leave it to the mandarins to dilly-dally over whether to include chemical and petrochemical sectors in an integrated policy. Bring in a comprehensive act akin to the one in the European Union as suggested by experts. The sixth largest producer of chemicals in the world can’t afford lethargy. Enact, and enforce without further delay.