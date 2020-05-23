STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Need laws to protect domestic workers

A few states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar have fixed minimum wages, but the registration process is fuzzy.

Published: 23rd May 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Migrants wait to board the special train. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

The lockdown has exposed the vulnerability of domestic help across India. According to a conservative estimate, there are more than 50 lakh such workers, with over 80% of them being women. The virus threat and lockdown clauses have stopped them from coming to work in most houses from March 24. There is no data on how many employers have paid them during these idle months and there is no way one can find out.It will not be wrong to say that domestic help contribute significantly to the nation’s economic development. Many families, especially double-income ones, are excessively dependent on this workforce for cleaning, cooking, and taking care of the elderly and children.

Most of them are perennially in debt as they borrow money from households and in a sense become bonded labourers. In 2010, the National Commission for Women drafted the Domestic Workers Welfare and Social Security Act to shield domestic help against low wages, long work hours and abuse. But it has been gathering dust. In 2011, the ILO adopted the Convention 189 to ensure dignity and legal protection for the workforce apart from health insurance, minimum wages and an umbrella organisation to protect their rights. India voted in favour of the convention, but has not yet ratified it. Then, the government included domestic workers in the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, a health insurance scheme. But the Rs 30,000-cover was only for registered domestic workers. The cumbersome process around registration has discouraged most of them from applying for this scheme.

While domestic workers do come under the ambit of laws such as the Unorganized Workers’ Social Security Act, 2008, and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, they have gaps and cannot address all their issues. A few states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Bihar have fixed minimum wages, but the registration process is fuzzy. It is time lawmakers go beyond ruminating over the proposed draft Bills and come up with a comprehensive legislation to offer this most vulnerable sector of the workforce dignity and legal protection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Editorials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp