STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Covid makes medical waste problem worse

Few lessons have been learnt from our experience with the pandemic. The continued dangerous and unscientific disposal of biomedical waste is a case in point.

Published: 12th October 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2020 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19 biomedical waste thrown at Ajit Singh Nagar dumping yard along with garbage, in Vijayawada on Friday I Prasant Madugula

Covid-19 biomedical waste thrown at a dumping yard along with garbage. (Photo I EPS/Prasant Madugula)

Few lessons have been learnt from our experience with the pandemic. The continued dangerous and unscientific disposal of biomedical waste is a case in point. At a time when hospital-acquired infections are at an all-time high and extremely high standards of hygiene and sanitation are required to keep Covid-19 at bay, reckless disposal of medical waste by contractors across the country is a reason for alarm.

The failure of authorities to deploy an efficient strategy to combat this menace is also a matter of concern. Union Minister Babul Supriyo recently informed Lok Sabha that in the last two years, 126 public complaints were received about illegal medical waste disposal from across the country. While the minister said that action was taken in many of these cases, experts point out that reporting of illegal disposal itself is poor. The situation has just become worse with the onset of the pandemic. 

Since April, India has been manufacturing an average of 4.5 lakh PPE suits every day, the Centre said. While these suits have helped contain the spread of the pandemic in a big way, they are now posing an immense risk to the ecosystem. Made primarily out of single-use plastic, the necessity for these suits has reversed all the ground gained by banning such plastic products in parts of the country.

While most hospitals and authorities have taken extreme caution to ensure that Covid-related medical waste is scientifically disposed, the flip side is that the disposal of non-Covid medical waste now gets ignored. The country does not have adequate facilities to treat medical waste and the burden has increased dramatically due to the pandemic.

In short, Covid-19 has exacerbated plastic pollution across the globe and the lack of adequate infrastructure to deal with it is resulting in a medical waste-induced public health crisis in India. It is high time that policymakers focus on the fag end of the Covid chain—the waste management requirements. New infrastructure, trained manpower and sustainable solutions are needed to avoid a crisis that could be bigger than the pandemic.

More from Editorials.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 medical waste
India Matters
Actor-turned politician Khushbu join BJP in the presence of Tamil Nadu state BJP President L Murugan and BJP National Gen Sec CT Ravi at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Khushbu Sundar shifts loyalties to BJP, hails PM Modi
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
Charges against SC judge put CJI in a spot
Many shops in Mysuru displaying discount offers ahead of Dasara in Mysuru on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/Udayshankar S)
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Three-capital system for Andhra a game changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ram Vilas Paswan used to call Hajipur as his 'mother' (Photo | EPS)
RIP Ram Vilas Paswan: Political contrarian who settled with Socialists and BJP with equal ease
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
More woes for Modi government: India slips to rank 151 in protecting labour rights
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp