STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Unnecessary legal storm in Tamil Nadu

A section of advocates too backed the call for contempt proceedings while several others—and six former HC judges—argued that the matter should be dropped. 

Published: 21st September 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

In the week before NEET was conducted, four youngsters in Tamil Nadu died by suicide, allegedly due to fear of how they would perform in the test. The exam has become an emotive issue related to social justice in the state from the very beginning. A statement issued by an actor in this context, however, set off an unexpected—and unnecessary—legal storm that concluded on Friday in a 29-page order written by the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. 

“The court which, fearing for its life due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is hearing cases via video conferencing, orders students to fearlessly face the exams,” the actor wrote. This is a reference to the Supreme Court dismissing pleas to defer the exams and then dismissing a review petition on the same issue. Aggrieved, a Madras HC judge urged the Chief Justice to initiate suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against the actor.

A section of advocates too backed the call for contempt proceedings while several others—and six former HC judges—argued that the matter should be dropped.  In the wake of the Prashant Bhushan case, the court’s decision on the matter was closely watched. “...it is not the job of a constitutional Court to use a sledgehammer for avoidance of something which can be perceived to be not capable of even being propped up as a contempt, much less debated to the level of a criminal contempt,” the court finally acknowledged in its order.

Yet, despite the actor’s comment being a factual reference to the Supreme Court, the HC in its mediation on free speech, criticism and justice, still declared it as “absolutely unnecessary or even unwarranted, for being ignorant of the manner in which the entire judiciary of this state has served the interest of its citizens during this pandemic…”  That the court decided against initiating contempt proceedings is a relief to those who cherish free speech and democratic values.

However, the entire affair has also created unease given how so often the process can itself become a punishment. Rather than displaying such sensitivity to stray comments, it is imperative that the higher judiciary be more sensitive to the great power it represents and wields. 

More from Editorials
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp