STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Nagarjuna Sagar bypolls: Bid to stamp out Opposition in Telangana

KCR, a Machiavellian strategist himself, is always careful not to miss the woods for the trees.

Published: 01st April 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

For the ruling TRS in Telangana, the by-election for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat is another opportunity to change the political discourse about the BJP emerging as a doughty contender for power in the state for the next Assembly elections in 2023. The BJP’s win in the Dubbaka bypoll and its gains in the GHMC elections had led to the narrative that the TRS was on a downhill journey. The Telangana ruling party, which sensed the change in people’s perception, got its act together, and took sweet revenge on the BJP by defeating its incumbent MLC in the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates’ constituency and by cutting down to size the saffron party’s candidate in Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam.

Now that the bypoll for Nagarjuna Sagar has arrived, the TRS does not want the BJP even to entertain hopes of putting up a good show, leave alone winning it. That is the reason why KCR is welcoming with his arms wide open BJP leaders who could not get party nomination, like Anjaiah Yadav, for whom a red carpet was rolled out at the CM’s farm house. The BJP has positioned a little-known tribal doctor P Ravi Kumar Naik to fight it out with TRS and the Congress. The saffron party does not have great hopes as it has very little presence in the constituency.

KCR, a Machiavellian strategist himself, is always careful not to miss the woods for the trees. He knows that if he takes his eyes off Nagarjuna Sagar, the Congress, which is fielding seven-time MLA and former minister K Jana Reddy—who in fact is bigger than the party itself—might walk away with the cake. As KCR does not want a lame-duck Congress to acquire new strength, he nominated Nomula Bhagat, son of the incumbent TRS MLA, the late Nomula Narasimhaiah, who belongs to the Yadava community that is numerically strong in the constituency. He expects the sympathy factor to work in favour of Bhagat apart from pulling out all stops to ensure victory for him so that no green shouts sprout in the grand old party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp