STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Continuing deaths due to toxic water

Whenever there’s some problem, the local municipal or panchayat officials are forced to make do with minor repairs.

Published: 10th April 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

water drinking water pipe water

Image for representation. (File Photo)

Reams and reams have been written over the last several decades on the tragedies caused by water contamination not only in Andhra Pradesh but also other states. For, they keep happening from time to time despite the launch of many ‘development’ works so well showcased in official presentations. The death of four people and the hospitalisation of almost 100 others in Kurnool district the other day is yet another grim reminder of this never-ending problem.

Officials are loath to admit water contamination as the cause though locals have been quite vocal in airing their concerns not just after the latest incident but for several years. A ground report published in this newspaper after the developments in Gorakallu village and Adoni in Kurnool district brought to the fore the bitter reality the people have been facing. The pipelines supplying drinking water are decades old, rusted and keep leaking.

Whenever there’s some problem, the local municipal or panchayat officials are forced to make do with minor repairs. They simply do not have the funds to replace the pipelines. This is the case not only in Kurnool but in all districts. Now that elections to municipalities and municipal corporations are over and elected representatives have replaced special officers, the onus is on them to focus on providing the citizens basic civic infrastructure and safe drinking water. That is the minimum expected of them. Their hands may be tied to an extent given the funds crunch in many corporations and municipalities. Nonetheless, it calls for optimum utilisation of resources and concerted action by the state and local authorities.

The 14th Finance Commission had granted Rs 3,635 crore for municipalities in Andhra Pradesh. Of the amount, Rs 500-odd crore is yet to be released by the Centre. Similarly, for reforms in urban local bodies, the state received the Union government’s nod last December to mobilise Rs 2,525 crore through market borrowings. Many municipalities and a few corporations do not even have water sewage treatment plants. It is high time to closely scrutinise this and bring transparency into utilisation of funds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water contamination
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic collects a nasal sample of a woman for Random Antigen COVID-19 testing. (Representational Photo | ANI)
Five states including Maharashtra, UP and Kerala account for 73% Covid-19 cases
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp