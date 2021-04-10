Continuing deaths due to toxic water

Reams and reams have been written over the last several decades on the tragedies caused by water contamination not only in Andhra Pradesh but also other states. For, they keep happening from time to time despite the launch of many ‘development’ works so well showcased in official presentations. The death of four people and the hospitalisation of almost 100 others in Kurnool district the other day is yet another grim reminder of this never-ending problem.

Officials are loath to admit water contamination as the cause though locals have been quite vocal in airing their concerns not just after the latest incident but for several years. A ground report published in this newspaper after the developments in Gorakallu village and Adoni in Kurnool district brought to the fore the bitter reality the people have been facing. The pipelines supplying drinking water are decades old, rusted and keep leaking.

Whenever there’s some problem, the local municipal or panchayat officials are forced to make do with minor repairs. They simply do not have the funds to replace the pipelines. This is the case not only in Kurnool but in all districts. Now that elections to municipalities and municipal corporations are over and elected representatives have replaced special officers, the onus is on them to focus on providing the citizens basic civic infrastructure and safe drinking water. That is the minimum expected of them. Their hands may be tied to an extent given the funds crunch in many corporations and municipalities. Nonetheless, it calls for optimum utilisation of resources and concerted action by the state and local authorities.

The 14th Finance Commission had granted Rs 3,635 crore for municipalities in Andhra Pradesh. Of the amount, Rs 500-odd crore is yet to be released by the Centre. Similarly, for reforms in urban local bodies, the state received the Union government’s nod last December to mobilise Rs 2,525 crore through market borrowings. Many municipalities and a few corporations do not even have water sewage treatment plants. It is high time to closely scrutinise this and bring transparency into utilisation of funds.