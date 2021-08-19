STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Fundamentally flawed govt narrative on hike in fuel taxes 

Agreed, government finances are stressed, but she would have gained credibility and taxpayers’ sympathy for her adamant stand just by being truthful.

Published: 19th August 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman will continue in office. (Photo | PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has ruled out any reduction in fuel taxes citing the burden of UPA-era oil bonds. But having been in power for seven straight years, blaming the mistakes of predecessors even for your troubles doesn’t really cut the mustard. The Centre ruthlessly raised fuel taxes in the height of the pandemic last year, earning itself a handsome Rs 3.9 lakh crore in excise duties. This is higher than the budgeted Rs 3.61 lakh crore revenue. Just a slice of these rich pickings covers both principal and interest on the Rs 1.3 lakh crore outstanding oil bonds. When taxpayers chipped in with precious money, helping the government tide over its misery of the past fiscal, Sitharaman’s rationale to not lower taxes is unsettling. 

Agreed, government finances are stressed, but she would have gained credibility and taxpayers’ sympathy for her adamant stand just by being truthful. For one, her decision to clean up the balance sheet, accounting for all off-budget items this year, shot up the fiscal deficit, leaving little room for additional borrowings. It means the Centre has to literally scrape the bottom of direct and indirect taxation. Two, of the Rs 3.9 lakh crore fuel tax revenue, over Rs 2.5 lakh crore includes road and infrastructure cess, all of which will be used to build highways and others. This much-needed capital spending helps economic recovery and it’s only reasonable that the government conveys the need for high taxes to citizens, who in any case are bearing the pain. There’s no better way to overpower taxpayers’ frustration and opposition criticism than speaking the absolute truth.      

States are in a fiscal crisis of their own and the debate on whether the Centre or states should bite the bullet is getting nowhere. As it is, Central transfers to states are declining as the former has been raising revenue through cesses and surcharges that aren’t part of the divisible pool. This must change. Moreover, because fuel prices are ad-valorem, any reduction by the Centre lowers the base price of fuel leading to lower VAT. Sitharaman should think it through.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman fuel price petrol diesel UPA Oil bonds
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Amal
    Isn't 'fundamentally flawed' the de facto adjective of all nerratives by this government???
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp