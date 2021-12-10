Waqf row solution doesn’t lie in politics

The dust and din created by the political tussle between the CPM and the IUML over appointments to the Kerala Waqf Board have drowned the valid demand for an independent mechanism for the process. The IUML is opposing tooth and nail the decision to entrust the selection to the Public Services Commission. The party sees this as an aggression on the rights of the minority community and part of the designs of an atheist dispensation to weaken the religious institution. The government, on the other hand, affirms that PSC was roped in as there is rampant corruption and malpractice in the Waqf Board. In reply, Muslim organisations point out that institutions where PSC is conducting recruitments are not free from graft either. Amidst the cacophony, Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, the body of Sufi Sunni scholars, has, in a memorandum to CM Pinarayi Vijayan, suggested that an independent board be formed for Waqf Board recruitments. More importantly, Samastha also said religious scholars should have a say in the appointments. Even after discounting Samastha’s interest to get prominence in the board, the suggestions from the largest body of religious scholars in Kerala are worth pursuing.

It is not a secret that appointments to the Waqf Board are plagued with political intervention and nepotism. There are also allegations of mismanagement and encroachment of Waqf properties. The CM has made it clear that the government is not adamant on the issue. But for the ruling CPM, the controversy has provided an opportunity to divide Muslim groups and make further inroads into the community. Samastha’s stand against holding protests inside mosques over the issue has further emboldened the CPM in its political battle against the IUML. But the government’s aim should be to find an amicable settlement and it must resist the temptation to derive political dividends out of what is essentially a religious issue. It enjoys the support of the rival faction of the Sunnis led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliar. Samastha leaders also have expressed hope in the words of the CM that he will consult Muslim organisations on the issue. For the faithful, Waqf is the property of God, which should be handled with due respect and care.