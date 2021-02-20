STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Privatising two government banks realistic, but prepare ground first

Privatisation ensures robustness in India’s banking system and expands capacity with increased credit and liquidity.

Published: 20th February 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

In 2019, when 13 PSBs were merged, six were purposefully left out of the pre-blitz banking consolidation drive. (Representational Photo)

The government has decided to sell two state-run banks next fiscal, but the privatisation proposal itself is no spring chicken. It’s been briefed out earlier, yet each time it sounds like a fresh economic miracle for a long-pending problem. From 27, we now have a dozen Public Sector Banks (PSBs) but even that’s an excess. Privatisation ensures robustness in India’s banking system and expands capacity with increased credit and liquidity.

In 2019, when 13 PSBs were merged, six were purposefully left out of the pre-blitz banking consolidation drive. Now, the move to shortlist two PSBs seems realistic, but first the government must shore up intestinal fortitude in passing legislative amendments for privatisation to take off. Foremost among them is amending the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970, and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980.

This needs strong political will. Separately, long-pending banking reforms must be implemented as PSBs operate under dual control of the RBI and Ministry of Finance—the RBI Act, 1934, and the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. This must change as the RBI lacks total control of PSBs unlike private peers, where it can revoke a banking licence, merge, shut down or penalise a bank board.

Besides, the RBI must strengthen enforcement and supervision to avoid troublesome episodes seen at top private banks including ICICI, Axis and Yes Bank. Lastly, it’s about time the PJ Nayak Committee recommendations to improve PSBs’ governance and management are executed. All six banks have sizeable bad loans, so it’s essential to breathe life into the proposed bad bank concept. Else, no investor would be willing to bet his bottom dollar with toxic assets on the books.

Further, the emphasis on a speedy resolution of NPAs through Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code should find its lost vigour. Lastly, trade unions will object to it, so the government needs to find a workaround. In essence, multiple moving parts must be co-aligned, else all attempts towards bank privatisation will be akin to running faster to stay at the same place. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp