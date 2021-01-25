STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Enriching the heritage of Odisha

The Naveen Patnaik government has unveiled a massive plan to beautify the Sun Temple at Konark, one of the architectural marvels of the world.

Published: 25th January 2021

Sun Temple, Konark Sun Temple

Sun Temple at Odisha’s Konark (File Photo | EPS)

The Naveen Patnaik government has unveiled a massive plan to beautify the Sun Temple at Konark, one of the architectural marvels of the world. A 3.5 km ring road around the 13th century monument landscaping over 30 acres, an entry plaza and a multi-modal hub find place in the draft architectural plan the CM released last week. Reviving the open-air theatre and redeveloping all roads connecting Konark are part of the scheme to elevate the lure of the Black Pagoda.

These plans have come as part of its grand vision to transform some of the iconic religious-cultural heritage sites and put Odisha on the international map. Having rolled out the `3,208 crore Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme that seeks to change the face of Puri and areas surrounding Sri Jagannath Temple, and following it up with the Ekamra Kshetra Project for the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, the state has trained its focus on some of its prominent religious-cultural complexes.

The opposition sees political motive in the breakneck speed at which the BJD government is unveiling such projects but they will only enrich Odisha when they materialise. The Sun Temple has been one of the everlasting cultural heritage icons of the eastern state. Yet, it did not attract much attention in terms of infrastructure that it so deserved over the years despite being the sole UNESCO World Heritage Site in Odisha. It has long been part of the famed golden triangle along with Bhubaneswar and Puri but remained bereft of decent tourist infrastructure and amenities.

Ironic as it may appear, the Sun Temple is one of the most visited Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected sites in India and a top revenue grosser from domestic tourism. In 2018-19, a little over 24.61 lakh domestic tourists visited the site but the concern was the drop in numbers as compared to 2017-18. Under such circumstances, the new plans may have come in the nick of time. With CM Naveen Patnaik pitching for an international airport at Puri, this could be as good a time as any for some of the unparalleled cultural treasures of Odisha. 

