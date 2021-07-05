STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Odisha out of sync with its farmers?

A large chunk of the farming community is stuck to it because it has an MSP attached, unlike the larger basket of commodities for which the Centre offers support price.

Published: 05th July 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha paddy farmers

Odisha paddy farmers (Photo | EPS)

On Saturday, Odisha’s Cooperative Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain announced that the government will not procure paddy beyond June 30—the last date scheduled by the Food Corporation of India for rabi season—since over 90% of the registered farmers were done with selling their produce. The declaration came amidst a spate of intense agitations across the state, with the BJP in the lead, over alleged gross irregularities in mandis as rice farmers claimed they have been left high and dry with too much unsold paddy. Farmers are a very crucial constituent in the voters’ mix in Odisha and with panchayat polls due next year, no party wants to lose sight of them. The BJP knows that the BJD’s Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, unveiled before the 2019 polls, turned out to be a game-changer of sorts. Caught in the political crosshairs are farmers, but their problems seem to be far from over. When kharif procurement ended earlier this year, farmers were out dumping their produce onto the streets with the same complaints—a flawed system that keeps them at the mercy of primary cooperative societies. The government has time and again come up with the same answer—procurement target has been reached, which turns out to be more than the previous year. If everything is hunky-dory with the system, why are farmers up in arms every year? Paddy procurement in Odisha is a massive Rs 14,000 crore annual business. A large chunk of the farming community is stuck to it because it has an MSP attached, unlike the larger basket of commodities for which the Centre offers support price.

At least four departments—Agriculture, Cooperation, Civil Supplies and Revenue—deal with it at different stages, but farmers have none to vent their grievances to. District Collectors do not meet them; farmers cannot access the bureaucratic top brass; systems designed for them are too one-way in nature. What is more baffling is no attempt is being made to understand if their complaints are genuine or driven by vested interests. Those who feed millions deserve that much attention at least.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranendra Pratap Swain Odisha government Odisha farmers Odisha paddy farmers paddy farmers
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp