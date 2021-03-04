STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sexual harassment case shows chinks in Tamil Nadu police’s armour

This case showcases the insurmountable barriers survivors of harassment face while attempting to file a case, even if she is a member of the IPS.

Published: 04th March 2021

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

Last week, an IPS officer serving in Tamil Nadu lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against one of the senior-most officers in the force. While the incident itself is a testimony to the unsafe work environment for even those endeavouring to protect others, the lengths to which the senior officer allegedly went to prevent the woman from filing a complaint are shocking.

According to the woman’s complaint based on which an FIR was registered and eyewitness accounts to this newspaper, the senior official asked his subordinates to stop her from reaching Chennai to file the complaint against him at headquarters. An SP of a district admitted to this paper that he had used police personnel to stop the woman at a toll plaza. He claimed to have done so on orders of the senior officer. 

The incident of alleged criminal intimidation came to light shortly after the State government forced an Internal Complaints Committee to probe the complaint of sexual harassment as per the law and put the senior officer on ‘compulsory wait’. Subsequently, an FIR has also been registered and the Madras High Court taking suo motu cognizance of the incident has said it would monitor the case. 

However, serious concerns remain on the handling of the case. First, given the State had to form an ICC on receiving the complaint, it appears that the police did not already have an ICC in place as mandated by law. Second, given the nature of the complaint and seniority of the accused officer, the ICC may consider exploring if any other such incidents have gone unreported in the past. Third, no action has been taken against the senior officer and the SP for the alleged misuse of government machinery for the personal motive of preventing a survivor from filing a complaint. 

This case showcases the insurmountable barriers survivors of harassment face while attempting to file a case, even if she is a member of the IPS. Let one woman’s courage pave the way for a Tamil Nadu police that is safer for its own personnel. 

