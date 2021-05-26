STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

It’s time we settled the Cairn dispute honourably

In this context, the government should settle the Cairn compensation issue away from the glare of international opprobrium and with the least loss of face to both parties.

Published: 26th May 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Cairn Energy refinery

Cairn Energy refinery (Photo courtesy : Cairn media library)

There’s an embarrassing snarl that the Indian government should resolve with Cairn Energy as soon as possible. Cairn has been in the driver’s seat ever since an international tribunal at the Hague last December ruled that the Indian government was “in breach of the guarantee of fair and equitable treatment” and awarded Cairn $1.2 billion in compensation. The dispute harks back to the company reorganising itself in preparation of an IPO in 2006-07. A tax demand was raised retrospectively, invoking a change in the Income Tax Act in 2012. Cairn’s case is that such retrospective demands are against international law, despite which the government seized its residual shares in Cairn India as well as a tax refund, amounting to approximately $1.4 billion.

We had reminded the government as early as mid-March in these columns not to allow the dispute to fester. However, festered it has, and Cairn has now filed a lawsuit in a US court in New York against Air India seeking to seize its assets. Cairn has said Air India is the “alter ego” of India and as a wholly-owned national carrier of the government, it is liable for payments due from the government. An appeal has been filed in the Hague against the tribunal order and the government is challenging the jurisdiction of the New York court too.  

But Cairn is on the offensive, and has got courts in five countries, including the US and Britain, to recognise the Hague tribunal award. This means Indian assets—banks, ships, etc.—can be seized in multiple locations. At the centre of the dispute is retrospective taxation—it is not permitted in international law and is in breach of the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty. Our own Supreme Court has ruled against it. Again, India’s international image is being damaged, with our government failing to honour an arbitration award of the Hague. We are on a weak legal wicket, and at best the seizure process can be delayed. In this context, the government should settle the Cairn compensation issue away from the glare of international opprobrium and with the least loss of face to both parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cairn energy
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp