STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Opinions Editorials

Relentless Congress slide in Telangana

The Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan looks lost and forlorn, inspiring little hope of a comeback among party workers.

Published: 26th May 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Representational Image. (File Photo)

No one envies the Telangana Congress. Its fortunes have been on a downward spiral since 2014 and that has continued even after the 2018 Assembly elections. The hope of the Congress that its heavyweight K Jana Reddy will win the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll and navigate the party through choppy waters proved to be a pipe dream. He lost the seat by a greater margin than in 2018. 

The party lost the historic opportunity of coming to power in 2014, all because no one wanted to work and everyone tried to become the chief minister of Telangana, believing people would be left with no option but to elect the Congress as it had fulfilled their 60-year dream of a separate state. As a result, the party bit the dust in the polls. Since then, it has lost all elections, big and small. It won just two of the 150 divisions in the GHMC elections and finished third in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation polls like it did in the Dubbaka Assembly by-election. The Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan looks lost and forlorn, inspiring little hope of a comeback among party workers.

After the great debacle in 2018, PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that he would step down from the post, but submitted his papers to the party high command only a few months ago. The party borrowed a few ounces of courage and decided to appoint former minister and MLC T Jeevan Reddy as PCC president and working president A Revanth Reddy as campaign committee chief. But even that did not come through, though an elaborate exercise preceded the decision, with the party developing cold feet once again citing Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll preparations. Party leaders seem to have lost interest due to the indecisiveness of high command and continued politicking with their usual pattern of media conferences and press releases without much work at the ground level. The party’s slide in Telangana seems to be relentless and inexorable and with the high command not serious in bringing about any change of leadership, its fate is likely to be similar even in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp