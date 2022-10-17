Home Opinions Editorials

BJP’s mind games for breakthrough in rural Gujarat

When his soft Hindutva line came under strain after a video of his minister in Delhi denigrating Hindu deities went viral, Kejriwal was forced to sack him.

Published: 17th October 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently claimed the Congress had outsourced its criticism to Urban Naxals in Gujarat, he was alluding to the invectives from Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. By any yardstick, AAP is the most visible opposition party in the state that is expected to go to polls in barely a couple of months. Despite not much parallel activity on the ground, his party is raising a storm on social media to hog the limelight. When his soft Hindutva line came under strain after a video of his minister in Delhi denigrating Hindu deities went viral, Kejriwal was forced to sack him.

But he stood by his rabble-rousing Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia, though his statements were highly offensive and misogynist. The BJP has since dug up past tweets of Italia, which called Modi neech (lowly). Remember when Mani Shankar Aiyar first characterised Modi as neech aadmi in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Gujarat in 2017? The latter weaponised and spun it as a Congress pejorative against all lower castes and turned his whole campaign around that one misstep to win a repeat mandate. Modi waits for Congress follies during election time to leverage them, like he did when Sonia Gandhi described him as a maut ka saudagar (merchant of death) while recalling the anti-Muslim pogrom during his watch as chief minister in 2002. 

Curiously, Congress has gone completely silent this time around. Since Modi rarely makes loose statements, when he also said the Congress was quietly working in rural Gujarat to garner votes, it appeared intriguing. For, there is little evidence on the ground of the grand old party picking itself up and dusting off though it still holds control in rural areas. With the party’s Walker on a charm offensive far away from the epicentre of electoral jousts and the Congress in the midst of its national presidential polls, the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh units are running around like headless chickens, allowing the AAP 
ample play.

Given the farming community’s disenchantment and the anti-incumbency against the BJP that has been in power for close to 25 years on a trot, whose votes the AAP would eat into is yet uncertain. Modi perhaps wants to nudge the AAP towards rural Gujarat so as to let it nibble Congress votes, thus creating room for the BJP’s breakthrough there.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP AAP Congress
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp