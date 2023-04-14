Home Opinions Editorials

BJP’s Christian push: Adding to Kerala’s political matrix

As Cardinal Alencherry said, the time when bishops dictated people’s political choices is over.

Published: 14th April 2023 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

FILE: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry kisses the foot of a parishioner during the Maundy Thursday service at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, March 2021.

The voices emanating from the Church in Kerala must be music to BJP’s ears. The party knows now that one, and probably the only, way to break its Kerala jinx is to make it into the hearts of the sizeable Christian community. The party, despite its substantial presence, is yet to emerge as a serious political contender in the state, primarily because of its inability, so far, to solve Kerala’s demographic equation where minorities make up nearly half the population. Now that the church leaders have begun expressing views sympathetic to it, the party cannot be faulted for nursing hopes of making reasonable electoral gains.

The first such voice emerged when Thalassery bishop Joseph Pamplany indicated the community could help BJP win if the Centre ensured Rs 300/kg of rubber for farmers. Pamplany’s open declaration favouring a quid pro quo electoral deal stunned political parties. It set off a series of similar statements from prelates across church denominations. Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the numerically dominant Catholic Syro-Malabar Church, endorsed the theory that the BJP is gaining support within the community and said Christians do not feel insecure in India. A bishop of the Malankara Orthodox Church said there was no untouchability towards BJP and RSS.

These should be read in the context of BJP’s enthusiastic Christian outreach programme in Kerala. Christians form about 18% of the population, and BJP feels their support could propel it from being an also-ran to a winnable party. Kerala politics is set for a major change if the party successfully gains the trust and support of a significant proportion of the community. The Congress and the political front it leads will be the biggest losers. However, BJP cannot rely solely on these individual voices of support if it is looking for long-lasting political gains.

As Cardinal Alencherry said, the time when bishops dictated people’s political choices is over. While sympathetic words from priests may help BJP gain some extra Christian votes, the party may still come up short of getting the push it needs. In a state with strong ideological affiliations, BJP should look beyond wooing religious leaders to expand its foothold. Besides, it should be careful not to overestimate its influence within the community and be wary of getting carried away by the hype.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Kerala Church George Alencherry
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp