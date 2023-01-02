Home Opinions Editorials

Resuming business with Nepal after Prachanda power grab

No wonder he is seen as the ultimate opportunist who manages to be on the right side of power every time.

Published: 02nd January 2023 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

Prachanda

Nepal’s newly appointed prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. (Photo | AP)

When a kingmaker goes against the popular mandate and grabs the throne, as Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ did to become Nepal’s new prime minister, it can only be called a vagary of democracy. Despite winning just 32 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives, Prachanda ejected from his pre-poll alliance led by outgoing PM Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress, which is the single largest party with 89 seats, and parachuted into the camp of arch enemy K P Sharma Oli, whose party is the second largest in the House with 78 members. A former Maoist guerrilla who once led a bloody revolution that ended the monarchy, Prachanda is now adept at powerplay in his country’s tryst with democracy as he has no ideological hangovers. No wonder he is seen as the ultimate opportunist who manages to be on the right side of power every time.

Alliance partners doing a deal to lead their government by rotation does not quite work in this part of the world, unlike, say, in Ireland, where Indian-origin Leo Varadkar became PM in a smooth transfer of power just a few weeks ago. Since Nepal’s general elections threw up a hung Parliament, Deuba was forced to agree to Prachanda’s demand for a rotational prime ministership but refused to let the latter have the first chance at leading the government. Parallelly, Deuba opened back-channel talks with Oli to explore a similar rotational pact to cut out Prachanda. When Machiavellian Prachanda got wind of it, he pulled off his rotational deal with Oli. Chinese persuasion for all Left-wing parties to come together acted as a catalyst. Incidentally, Oli had failed to honour his previous rotational arrangement with Prachanda a couple of years ago, which led to the latter toppling him and bringing Deuba to power.As for India, it is understandably wary of the new government’s trajectory as Oli is a pro-China hardliner who will do backseat driving. Since Prachanda was PM twice in the past, that experience should help him manage the pulls and pressures of office, as he will have to do a tightrope walk to balance Indian and Chinese interests. But since he is not as ideologically driven as Oli, India could perhaps do business with him while being watchful of China’s dirty games. Nepal, anyway, isn’t as big a challenge as the Taliban-led Afghanistan, where India has already resumed humanitarian and development work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Nepal Govt Prachanda Pushpa Kamal Dahal KP Sharma Oli
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp