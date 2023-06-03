India, Nepal display resolve to usher in new era of relations

The relations between India and Nepal have taken a positive turn. Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal, popularly known as Prachanda, who had started his earlier tenure with a visit to China, decided to make India the first port of call in his second inning. To emphasise his increasing neutrality vis- -vis his country’s relations with China and India, days before embarking on the India trip, he pushed through the controversial amendment that gave Nepali citizenship and accompanying political rights to foreign women marrying Nepali nationals. The issue had been hanging fire for a long time due to stiff opposition from China, which felt that the law would help Tibetan refugees acquire property and businesses in Nepal and use the resources generated to mount a campaign for Tibet’s independence. Prachanda has sent a strong signal to India by brushing aside China’s opposition.

Nepal and India have centuries-old socio-cultural ties. Girls from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and West Bengal often marry in Nepal. The amendment in the citizenship law will bring them significant relief. Relations between India and Nepal had nosedived during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term when India decided to block the movement of goods to Nepal. The two countries have, however, decided to put the past behind them and work towards a shared geo-political goal of maintaining peace in the region through cooperation. The Indian Prime Minister had earlier called for a HIT (Highways, I-ways and Transways) formula to shape bilateral relations.

After meeting Prachanda on this trip, Modi said he wanted to take the relationship from HIT to Super-HIT. He said the relations between India and Nepal would scale Himalayan heights. There is a perceptible thaw in the relationship. The two leaders looked at ease with each other. This new resolve to work together is resulting in the resolution of vexed issues and the signing of new agreements. Prachanda made light of Nepal’s earlier hard stand on border issues with India. He said the dispute over Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura, which were shown as part of its territory in Nepal’s new map, will be resolved through discussions.

Indian companies have shown interest in tapping Nepal’s vast hydropower potential. Nepal has opened its doors to them. Besides, tourism is a big draw, with Nepal agreeing to India’s request to develop a Ramayana circuit around Janakpur, the birthplace of Sita. Nepal depends on India for the movement of its goods and access to seaports. India might accept this long-pending demand in view of improved ties.

