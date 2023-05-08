Battle of first-timers in Jharsuguda bypoll

However, the tides turned with the BJD coming to power in 2000. Between then and 2019, the party won thrice, including one by Das. And twice before, in 2009 and 2014, he had emerged victorious from the seat on a Congress ticket before he switched to the BJD in 2019 and won handsomely again. A leader of immense political and financial clout, the ruling party had decided to get him on board before the last general elections, which paid rich dividends. Now BJD has fielded his daughter, Deepali Das, to take on Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tankadhar Tripathy and Congress nominee Tarun Pandey. All three candidates are first-timers on the electoral battlefield, though with a long political background. This makes the contest very interesting. On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan descended on Jharsuguda to campaign for their parties as the election hit a fever pitch in the western Odisha district.