Home Opinions Editorials

EC must preserve sanctity of silence period before poll

The EC has accepted that the challenges thrown up by digital and electronic media are many and will require a relook at Section 126.

Published: 11th May 2023 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2023 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Even as the poll trumpets fell silent 48 hours ahead of voting day, in keeping with the Election Commission’s model code of conduct rules, the tom-tom drums of social media kept up the campaign din in Karnataka. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an eight-minute video appeal on Twitter to voters to favour the lotus and ‘double-engine sarkara’, unmindful of the ‘Silence Period’ imposed by the EC on all political parties. The Congress quickly filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging a code violation. It also put up its video by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in a last-gasp appeal. Faced with a battery of complaints from all parties, the EC trod strictly by the book, saying that Section 126 of The Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with code violations, does not cover social media’s use during this period. Appeals made on social media fall outside the polling area and do not come under the ambit of the existing law. The Congress has contested it, saying an amendment was proposed in 2019 to include “dissemination” of any message, but it remains a grey area.

This highlights that our laws are ambiguous vis-à-vis the swiftly changing media available to political parties to canvass their cause. They are free to harness the wide coverage of the medium to reach voters, which violates the true spirit of the Silence Period—a 48-hour cool-off time given to voters to think through the promises of each candidate and cast their ballot. The EC has accepted that the challenges thrown up by digital and electronic media are many and will require a relook at Section 126. The nature of social media is such that regulation is a challenge—it is an unfettered medium which is active 24/7 and encourages interaction, often descending into unparliamentary exchanges, reflecting the worst of human nature.

In such a scenario, the government attempts to rein in digital media platforms like Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp by drawing up regulations to prevent misuse and identify mischief makers. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, will ensure increased scrutiny and compliance, besides punitive action. While this may be the need of the hour, fair implementation of such regulations is required but should not infringe on the freedom of expression or target certain sections of society and rival political parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Modi social media
India Matters
The Supreme Court has time and again analysed the nature of Article 44 of the Constitution (Photo | Express)
Karnataka Muslim quota: SC raps public functionaries for statements on sub-judice matters
LinkedIn logo (File Photo | AP)
Nobody is responsible, except the boat operator?' Kerala HC pulls up govt on Tanur boat accident
A SpiceJet plane prepares to take-off from Chennai airport for domestic travel. (File Photo | PTI)
More turbulence as SpiceJet gets insolvency glare
Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)
EC serves notice to BJP over unsubstantiated claims against Congress in advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp